MANISTEE — Manistee United Methodist Church will host Dr. Bobby Cabot’s Healing School next week.

“Encouraging the God Who Heals” will be held from Sept. 18-22 at the church, located at 387 First St. in Manistee.

For information on registering, call (231) 723-6219 or visit www.manisteeumc.org/healing-school/ to view the brochure to register online.