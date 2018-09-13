Looking Back Sept. 14

20 YEARS AGO

County steering committee plots economic path

Members of the Manistee County Economic Steering Committee continued work on a document intended to serve as a guide to the county’s economic development at the group’s regular monthly meeting recently. The Steering Committee has been working through most of this year to create a comprehensive report assessing the strengths and weaknesses of all aspects of the local economy.

40 YEARS AGO

Marine Patrol eliminated

Despite a handful of people at the Manistee County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning supporting a Lake Michigan Marine Patrol, commissioners voted to re-affirm their decision to discontinue the service. The action affects only the Lake Michigan Marine Patrol boat. The inland lakes patrol, with a small aluminum outboard, will continue.

80 YEARS AGO

Hebner wins

Lagging returns from rural precincts kept several local primary contests in doubt all last night, and it was not until this afternoon that Roy Hebner, city police officer, was declared winner by 14 votes in an unofficial tabulation over Harry Holmgren for the Republican nomination for sheriff. He polled 1455 votes for 1441 for Holmgren.

Knuth modernizes home

Mrs. H.C. Knuth, of Sixth Street, is modernizing her home with a complete automatic air-conditioning and heating system. The equipment and installation is being furnished by the local branch of the Kalamazoo Stove Co.

