MANISTEE — Pickleball play is taking place at the Armory Youth Project.

Play takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from now through the end of December at the Armory, located at 555 First St. in Manistee.

Playing sessions are open to all who are interested in playing or learning how to play.