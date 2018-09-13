Plant it Wild to host discussion on native grass

FRANKFORT — Native grasses in the landscapes provide valuable habitat, food and beauty.

Vern Stephens, of design by nature, will share his expertise in propagating native grasses and establishing grasslands at a presentation held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

He will teach attendees all about the beauty and function of grasses in the garden. Native plants will be available for sale at this event.

Stephens obtained his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Michigan State University. He served for 21 years in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot traveling around the world and the United States.

Stepehens, his wife Susan and their son, Zachary, live on a 40-acre farm in Laingsburg where they operate Designs By Nature, LLC, a native plant nursery and native landscape consulting company. Each year they work with conservation groups throughout Michigan hosting native plant sales and workshops. Stephens is a member of the Wildflower Association of Michigan (WAM) and served on the board of directors for several years.

The Stephens have over 30 years’ experience working with native plants and ecosystem restoration. They have consulted on projects throughout the state from home landscape design to university/corporate restoration and installation. Stephens recently retired from the Michigan DNR Wildlife Division as a Senior Wildlife Assistant where his work specialized in grasslands and invasive species management.

The presentation is being hosted by Plant it Wild.