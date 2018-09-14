Activities abound at the Manistee County Senior Center

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Hello Manistee County! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. This has been one of those difficult weeks. The 9/11 anniversary just passed and I can’t believe how it felt watching some of the specials.

9/11 changed my life and I know it changed many families lives all over the world. At the time, my son was 6 years old and he really had a difficult time after that horrible day. He started worrying a week or so after that fateful day. He was worried about people poisoning the food and worried about me and his dad not coming home. I was amazed how much time we spent and how much fear we must have brought into our homes and our lives. I can’t believe it has been 17 years, it seems like yesterday. I pray that this will never happen again anywhere. The tragedy and lives lost during this was astronomical. I pray that the world never sees anything like this again.

This week we have had some amazing things going on for the seniors and Manistee County. We are still working on some of the details with the St. Mary’s property, but it was exciting to see the renditions of the buildings from the artichect and how wonderful it will be for the seniors and our community. I just can’t say it enough: thank you to the Divine Mercy Parish. Without you and your generosity, none of this would be possible.

This week we had such a great time on Monday with the First Responder Celebration. This has been a wonderful way for all of the seniors and all of us at the Senior Center to say thank you for everything first responders do for our community. Thank you to all of the first responders for taking the time out of your busy schedules to come in and spend time with all of us.

Tuesday, we were getting set up for fun bingo on Wednesday and we had bridge in the afternoon. We also had a little gathering to say goodbye to one of our favorite people.

Jerre Stephens lost the love of her life a couple of years ago. Jerre came back home after spending time with her son in Maryland, but it wasn’t the same. Jerre and Rupert have always been such wonderful volunteers for the Manistee County Council on Aging and for Meals on Wheels. Jerre was on our board for a long time and was also the person who started the world famous Produce Bingo. This was her baby and after Rupert got sick, we took over. Produce Bingo is always one of the ways seniors can take fresh fruits and vegetables home without feeling that they are taking a handout. Seniors are very proud people who have always taken care of themselves and their families. But, if there is a way we can help out so they can stretch their dollars for necessities like medicine and utility bills, this is the best way to help out. We wish Jerre lots of love and good health for her big move. We know you love being near family and we know it will work out for all of you.

Wednesday we received a wonderful gift of some beautiful yarn donated to us by the knitting group from Good Shepherd Lutheran church. We were so excited to receive this gift. We can’t wait to spread it around.

Thursday we had our drum circle start up again. This will be a time that will help relieve stress and make you smile. I hope you give this fun and interesting program a try.

We have some fun and interesting things coming up in the next few weeks. I am really looking forward to the Colors of Autumn Dance. This will be held at the beautiful Ramsdell ballroom. We have Jerry Zupin catering and Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band doing the entertaining. I hope you come in and take some time to enjoy yourself and hang out with some friends. We will have a lot of raffles and some fun surprises. You can buy your tickets at the Senior Center, so stop by and pick your tickets up.

I want to thank everyone who worked on, donated goods or stopped by to pick something up at the Senior Center Garage Sale. There is no way we could do any of this without all of you. Your help will make a difference in the new building, and we can’t believe how supportive and helpful Manistee County is. Thank you!

This week be ready for a great time. Monday, we have Dr. Felicia Slate from Dr. Reimers coming in for a discussion on “The Aging Eye.”

Tuesday, we have Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds. These are some of the greatest musicians in our county. They are not only talented but are wonderful volunteers. They all give their time and talents for the seniors of Manistee County.

Wednesday, we have White Elephant bingo which is always a great time. Stop by and join in this fun activity.

Thursday we have the drum circle which will make you feel empowered and musical even if your not.

Friday we have our Senior Food bank, such an important program. We serve about 170 seniors throughout Manistee County, if you are looking for a way to give back donate to your local food pantry.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

FLU SHOT CLINIC

The Senior Center annual flu shot clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 28. Please call the Senior Center to make an appointment. The day of the clinic, those signed up will need their insurance cards and picture ID.

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center food bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Sept. 21.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information, call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site. The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE INSTRUCTIONS

Linda Theisen will be offering computer/cell phone help at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Marilla meal site, after lunch.

Monday’s computer and cell phone help at the Senior Center will be by appointment only. Please call Linda at (231) 299-1552. She will make appointments.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Sept. 17: Dr. Slate from Riemer Eye Center will be here at 12:30 p.m. presenting “The Aging Eye.”

Sept. 18: Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds.

Sept. 19: White Elephant bingo.

Sept. 19: The Manistee Fire Department will be here at 12:30 p.m. putting together emergency medical forms for seniors.

Sept. 20: Game day. We will be playing bunco at 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 20: Drum circle at 12:30 p.m. at the city marina building.

Sept. 20: Painting with Trish at 9 a.m. at the city marina.

Sept. 23: Monthly potluck at 1 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass and a healthy appetite.

Sept. 24: Police Talk at 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: Carrie Selbee & Roger Tarczon.

Sept. 28: Mystery Trip.

Sept. 28: Flu shot clinic.

Oct. 7: Lions vs Packers trip.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., The Aging Eye with Dr. Slate

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Toe Tapping Tuesday

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Fire Dept. medical forms

· 10 a.m., Losing it

· 11 a.m., White Elephant bingo

· September birthdays

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & strength for seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 9 a.m., Painting with Trish (marina building)

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 10:30 a.m., Bunco/Game day

· 11 a.m., Eyeglass clinic

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., Drum circle

· 2 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (marina building)

· 3 p.m., Photography group

Friday

· 9 a.m., Food bank

· 10 a.m., Blood pressure clinic

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & strength for seniors

MENU FOR WEEK of Sept. 17-21

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fresh apple, roll

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, Sicilian vegetable, roasted zucchini, pineapple chunks, roll

Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, fresh orange roll

Thursday: Creamy swiss chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, brownie, roll

Friday: Sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, Normandy vegetable, cranberry relish, roll

(Menu is subject to change)