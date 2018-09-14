Brethren routs Crossroads, stays in 1st place

By Maxwell Harden

Pioneer Sports Network

BIG RAPIDS — The Brethren Bobcats took care of business on Friday to the tune of a 46-6 victory over Crossroads on Friday.

Gavin Asiala led the Bobcats with 171 yards on 10 carries and Logan Tighe tallied 91 yards on eight carries.

Dylan Bialik had five tackles and Tighe added four tackles and a fumble recovery.

“I think we played a little sloppy in the first quarter,” Brethren coach J.J. Randall said. “We made mistakes but we were able to use our athleticism and size to overcome them. Going forward, the guys know that we need to be executing better.

“Credit to Crossroads, they used a good game plan against us.”

The Bobcats jumped out to a 32-0 lead in the first quarter and led 46-0 in the second quarter before allowing the Cougars to score via a Hunter Walsh touchdown.

The Bobcats took a 46-6 edge into halftime and neither team was able to put points on the board in the second half. Brethren used its second unit the majority of the second half.

“I thought our second unit had an awesome second half,” Randall said. “They executed on defense and did a pretty good job. CCA showed us different alignments tonight, kudos to them. We needed to execute against those better.”

The Bobcats (3-1, 3-0) have a tough test ahead of them when Suttons Bay comes to town on Friday. Randall hopes his team can learn from Friday’s mistakes.

“Next week is going to be tough. Two teams that are athletic and have size. It’s going to be a fun game and I hope we go into next week with a more intense attitude.”