GLENN ZARING: Do you like the candidate or can they do the job?

It is just a few weeks until we hit the polls again. Once more we go to choose “leaders” for our political apparatus.

The question becomes, “Do we choose someone we like or someone that can do the job? The reality is that sometimes you do not get both in the best candidate for the office.

One race with which I am quite familiar has a really likeable candidate who gets involved in committees and helps out a lot. This candidate is actually quite a nice person.

Their opponent is experienced in running large important budgets and handling difficult issues.

One case that I know of had this candidate with responsibility for a program with a budget of over $1 billion annually. Oh yes, this candidate isn’t really what you would call likable … just very efficient.

The first candidate just wants everyone to work together and get along. The second holds employees’ feet to the fire and expects them to do the job they were hired to do and to do it well.

The second is not as well liked as the first.

So … which one do you chose?

When budgets are tight; when programs are not run as well as they should be run; when “partners” are working behind your back and yard signs are scattered amok … which one do you choose?

Personally, I want the SOB that can get the job done right! It is time to quit the “beauty” contest of political campaigns and pick “leaders” who know how to lead.

Keep this in mind when you pull the lever in the voting booth.

Glenn Zaring

Manistee