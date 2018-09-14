Homeschool families invited to experience art park

THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park is inviting homeschooling families, co-ops, and groups to visit for a field trip on October 3.

The Art Park experience is unique and enlightening for northern Michigan students. The collection features over fifty works of contemporary art, all inspired by or related to Michigan history, culture or natural environment.

Art Park field trips serve as a springboard for student learning. A guided tour through the park gives young people the opportunity to make connections at each sculpture to their personal studies in history, art, science, math and literature. Parents appreciate a field trip experience that gives kids a chance to be physically active, while engaging creativity and reinforcing the subjects taught at home. It also opens doors for deeper discussion and writing for the rest of the school year.

Field trips to Michigan Legacy Art Park can be customized to include a guided tour, interactive art project, or practical stewardship. For information visit michlegacyartpark.org/education. To schedule your field trip, contact Education Director Patricia Innis: patricia@michlegacyartpark.org.

For more information on these and other learning opportunities at Michigan Legacy Art Park, visit michlegacyartpark.org or call (231) 378-4963.