Manistee County scrap tire drop-off events slated

MANISTEE – Manistee County will be holding two scrap tire clean-up events this fall.

Both events will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 22 and Oct. 13 at the Manistee County Fairgrounds. The events are made possible by a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant.

Manistee County residents will be allowed to dispose of 10 tires per vehicle with a $1 fee per tire. The fee per tire must be paid in cash at the time of drop-off. Residency in the county is necessary and proof will

be required in the form of valid Michigan Driver’s License, state ID or recent utility/tax bill. Only clean and off-the-rim passenger and light duty truck tires will be accepted. Due to the type of grant Manistee County was awarded tires from businesses and commercial farms will not be accepted.

To ease traffic and to keep M-22 clear, residents are asked to enter on Jones Road south of the fairgrounds. Follow special event signs to the drop-off point. Traffic will only be accepted into the event when coming from Jones Road.

Tires will be accepted only during event hours, no early or late drop-offs. Leaving tires before or after event hours is illegal dumping, which is a punishable offense. Anyone who is unable to make it to either of the event dates should check with local tire vendors for alternative disposal sources. Manistee Tire and Family Tire Service of Manistee accepts car/truck tires for a fee.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to pay the disposal fee at the tire retailer when getting new tires instead of bringing them home. Be sure to take advantage of these sources to properly dispose of tires throughout the year to rid taxpayers of having to support the removal of scrap tires through government funded grant opportunities.

The proper disposal of scrap tires is very important for public safety and the environment. When stored outdoors, tires become rain catchers making them ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes and stockpiled tires become a fire safety hazard.

Tires collected at the event will be handled by a licensed Michigan scrap tire processor, CM Rubber Technologies, which uses recycled tires to manufacture environmentally friendly products including landscaping mulch, playground surfacing, various mats, drain field aggregate and equestrian footing.

Volunteers are needed to help staff the events. Teams, clubs and organizations are encouraged to volunteer. For more information on volunteering, contact Manistee County Recycles at 855.2Go.Zero (855.246.9376) or kaela@iriswastediversion.com.