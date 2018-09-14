Manistee Hospital to Host Cancer Wellness Group

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital is hosting a free six-week facilitated therapeutic group for anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The program will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 26 to Nov. 7 (there will be no meeting on Oct. 31). The group will gather in Meeting Room A at the Education Center at Manistee Hospital, located at 1465 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

While participation is free, space is limited, and registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.

The group will offer support in a safe, non-judgmental environment, helping members share their personal experiences and restore balance to their lives, with an emphasis on mindfulness. The series will focus on seven areas of wellness that are often affected by cancer and treatment: physical, emotional, intellectual, financial/occupational, social, environmental, and spiritual.

Facilitator Jennifer Sielski, LPC, is a licensed professional counselor who is also a breast cancer survivor.

This series is supported in part by the Lakeshore Community Cancer Foundation. For more information or to register, call Geri Helminiak at 231-398-1437.