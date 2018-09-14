PREP ROUNDUP: Chippewas run wild, down Musk. Hts. to stay unbeaten

MUSKEGON — Manistee scored early and often, picking off a pass on the first snap of the game and cruising to a 46-26 win over Lakes-8 foe Muskegon Heights Friday night.

The Chippewas (4-0 overall, 2-0 Lakes-8) amassed 485 yards of total offense in the game, led by Bryson Jensen, who ran 16 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Logan Buren gained 88 yards on 12 carries, Blake Mikula had 72 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 49 yards, and Trevor Johns gained 40 yards on nine carries, but scored two touchdowns.

On defense Connor Barke had nine tackles as well as a 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Jensen also had 9 tackles, Johns had seven tackles and the interception on the first play of the game, and Kale Glass and Trac Allen had 7 tackles each.

“We came down here and took care of business,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “We got off to a really good start, that was the key. I think we scored on the first five possession, and it got us rolling right away.

“It’s fun to watch these kids.”

Manistee will host Muskegon Orchard View next Friday, Sept. 21, for the Chippewas’ Homecoming Game.

Portagers rout Forest Area 54-0

FIFE LAKE — Onekama remained unbeaten and atop the Midwest Central 8-Man Football Conference-West standings with a 54-0 destruction of Fife Lake Forest Area Friday night.

Ben Acton scored touchdowns in three different ways, one on the ground, one through the air and another on a punt return. Acton finished with 105 rushing yards on four carries.

Luke Mauntler threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the game and Ben Johnson caught a 38-yard TD pass.

Acton also led the way on defense with 8 tackles. Aaron Powers made 7 tackles, and Dalron Gray and Ben Falk had 6 tackles each.

Next up for the Portagers (4-0, 3-0) is a battle of undefeated teams when they travel to Wyoming to face Tri-Unity Christian (4-0, 1-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Chip harriers run at MSU Invitational

EAST LANSING — Manistee cross country competed in the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational Friday. The boys finished 25th out of 37 Division 2 and 3 schools with a 610, 441 points short of Ada Forest Hills Eastern’s first-place score of 169 while the girls’ team took 27th out of 40 schools with a 647, 429 points shy of first-place Frankenmuth’s 218.

Ransom Hoeflinger paced the Chippewa boys with a 18:02.1, good for 47th place. Declan McCann (18:55.9), Oscar Sachs (18:56.6), Caiden Cudney (19:28.8) and Bradlee Popkowski (20:49.2) also posted times for Manistee. Noelle Fink led the Manistee girls with a 22:33.8, good for 105th place. Solana Postma (22:52.1), Olivia Holtgren (23:13.1), Kendahl Wright (23:33.7) and Allie Thomas (23:40.9) also scored for the Chippewas.

Manistee next competes at Ludington today at 9 a.m.

Bear Lake volleyball at Mesick

MESICK — Bear Lake volleyball traveled to Mesick Thursday night for a West Michigan D League matchup and fell in four sets by scores of 19-25, 25-15, 13-25 and 26-28.

Kaitlynn Omar had 11 kills and one ace for the Lakers. Olivia Hejl recorded 19 assists and five aces while Shaely Waller added five kills, one ace and three digs.

“The girls are battling,” said Bear Lake volleyball coach Marla Evans. “They never gave up. Some of our starters were having a rough night, but this team stayed united and never gave up. I was really proud of their efforts. I truly believe we are standing on the precipice of greatness.”

The Lakers next host WMDL foe Walkerville Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Soccer team downs Suttons Bay

MANISTEE — Manistee shrugged off two tough Lakes-8 soccer losses and got back on the winning track with a 5-1 thumping of Suttons Bay on Friday.

Elmo Sarabia scored two goals and assisted on the other three, Will Elbers also scored two goals and an assist, Marek Nesrsta had one goal and Abdiwl Nuñez had an assist for the Chippewas (7-3), who got off to a bit of a slow start after dropping games to Muskegon West Michigan Christian and Muskegon Orchard View in the last week.

“It took a little while to get our confidence back on the ball, to game speed in the center of the midfield,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. “But once they grasped it, once we slowed down tactically, the game really opened up for us.”

Drew Schlaff made 10 saves in the Manistee net.

Next up for the Chippewas is another key Lakes-8 contest, at Muskegon Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Lakers score first points of the year, but fall 42-28

MARION — Bear Lake finally got on the scoreboard, scoring 28 points and playing much better in a 42-28 loss at Marion Friday night.

Reagan Merrill scored two of those Laker touchdowns, one on the ground and the other through the air. Merrill finished with 146 yards rushing and 48 receiving in the game.

Dalton Myers gained 131 yards and scored a touchdown and Andre Brown ran for 29 yards and a touchdown and also amassed 64 passing yards in the game.

Myers led the Laker defense with 16 tackles, Zach Belinsky and Fabian Aguilar had seven tackles each and Merrill and Brown each had six tackles.

Bear Lake will host Big Rapids Crossroads next Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.