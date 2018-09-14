White Pine Village to host Lumber Days

LUDINGTON — Historic White Pine Village will host Lumber Day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

It will be a full day of family fun and special attractions. An all inclusive admission price will cover all activities.

The day will begin with a Lumberjack Brunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will be pancakes, local maple syrup, sausage, hash browns and coffee or apple cider.

Activities will include hayrides, horse log pulling demonstraton, candlemaking, sawmill demonstrations, woodturning, saw blade shapening, weaving and other textile craft demonstrations.