WSCC board expected to hear reports on Monday

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will hear a series of reports when they meet in regular session at 4 p.m. on Monday in the board room at the administrative and conference building.

One of the first of those reports is expected to come from trustee Mike Ennis and WSCC president Scott Ward on the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA). They are the WSCC representatives on that association and will update the entire board on what transpired in this month’s meeting of the MCCA.

Board members will also be introduced to several new employees at Monday’s meeting. Those new additions to the WSCC staff are Erin Brown, Peg Gramas, Tim Landino and Erwin Selimos.

WSCC vice president of academics & student services Dr. Mark Kinney is expected to deliver an academic report to the board at the meeting. Kinney will also give an enrollment report on the number of students who are attending the college this fall.

The Humankind series will continue during the 2018-19 school year at WSCC and the board will get an update on what is planned from dean of arts and sciences Dr. Brooke Portman. The Humankind series will feature a series of exhibits, concerts, lectures and book discussions that will be held at the college, in Ludington and Hart.

WSCC director of information technology Debra Hintz is also expected to report to the board on 2018 information technology security updates. Her report is expected to detail what training is taking place at WSCC and what information technology security steps are currently in place.

Over the course of the past several months the WSCC Board Policy and Personnel Committee has been reviewing and updating board policies. This month they will be doing the second readings for policies concerning definition of human resources group assignments, conflicts of interest, tuition fee and grants, unpaid leaves of absence, absence requests, emeritus faculty and glossary.

“The board policy and personnel committee favorably reviewed the second and final changes to the board policies and the addition of the glossary at their meeting held earlier on Monday,” Ward said in a memo to the board.

Board members will also consider a local strategic value resolution brought before them by Ward.

“This originates from an omnibus public education bill passed by the Michigan Legislature that includes a $2,573,400 appropriation for West Shore Community College,” said Ward. “West Shore not only meets, but also exceeds the best practice standards required by the appropriations law.”

Board members will also be given a facilities master plan update. The board periodically updates and reviews its facilities master plan.

Monday’s meeting will also consider approving the financial statements for August that include consideration of $654,047 in general fund expenditures and $208,082 in auxiliary fund expenditures.