Beach clean up spreads awareness on sustainability

MANISTEE — Local residents gathered on First Street Beach on Saturday to clean up trash.

The annual First Street Beach clean up event was hosted by Manistee Adopt-A-Park and the Alliance for the Great Lakes. Around 10 people were in attendance at the start of the event around 9:30 a.m.

Participants brought bags and gloves to help pick up trash, cigarette butts and any other items left on First Street Beach.

Jen Teller, with the Manistee Adopt-A-Park, said the main focus she had was to clean up cigarette butts, which leave a harmful impact on nature.

Plastic takes more than 400 years to degrade. Also, cigarettes take anywhere from 18 months to 10 years to decompose. Items like grocery bags, straws, containers and other plastic goods could be found in the sand, dune grass and along the water.

The event turnout was larger than in past years.