Catlett named Spark Manistee winner

Downtown business competition finale deemed a success

MANISTEE — Five local entrepreneurs went head-to-head in the downtown Spark Manistee competition on Saturday, where one winner took home the $5,000 prize along with other exclusive perks.

Taking the competition with her Manistee Men’s Grooming Company business, Jamie Catlett was named the champion of the Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) inaugural event. The competition started earlier this year with several applicants who submitted their business concepts to a panel of judges.

During the finale, attendees were able to meet the contestants at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Hardy Hall, including Shane DeVries, with Lakeside Tattooing; Tarrah Hernandez, with the Taco Bout It restaurant; Ronan O’Neill, with an escape room; and Joann Snay, of Artful Creations.

All of the contestants were given five minutes to present their business ideas to the audience.

Ray Biggs, West Shore Bank president and CEO, welcomed all who attended the finale and spoke on behalf of West Shore Bank, which was the title sponsor for Spark Manistee.

“West Shore Bank is very proud to sponsor the event,” he said. “What you are seeing here today is people

who are taking a risk, they put in financial risk, personal risk and (are working) hard on a dream and a vision… we certainly appreciate that entrepreneurial spirit; small businesses are what the community is built on.

“We know one thing is for sure, if we have a strong downtown business community we will have a strong overall county.”

Biggs, who announced the winner before the crowd on Saturday, said the choice of Catlett’s old-fashioned barbershop was due to the detailed business plan, and the anticipated success it would have in the downtown area.

“What really mattered to us was the completeness of the business plan, did we really feel that it was feasible and we looked at the speed at which they would be able to be operating (downtown),” he said.

When presented with the winning prize, Catlett was in shock by the news, thanking the crowd and judges for all of the support.

“Thank you everybody so much, this is incredible,” she said. “This is all so amazing, and I hope all of us get to be in downtown Manistee.”

Bringing a classic barbershop to Manistee, Catlett’s vision includes a professional grooming and hair design establishment, offering complimentary cold beverages and an open waiting area for relaxed conversation. The barbershop would also focus on skin-care and beard grooming techniques.

She plans to operate in the building next to The Outpost on River Street. Catlett said the award money would help her create not only a successful business plan, but also pay for any extra costs in the process.

Catlett now walks away with $5,000 in cash, a $5,000 low-interest business loan and in-kind professional business services.

“My passion for being a business person and for serving the community through that role, was inspired by watching my mother run her beauty salon when I was a little girl,” she said. “The total cost (to open the business) is $12,000, so winning the Spark Manistee award would make the dream of Manistee Men’s Grooming Company a reality.”

While only one winner walked away with the prize, all business owners still plan to open up in the downtown area at some point in the future. Tyler Leppanen, DDA executive director, said each contestant of Spark Manistee had a unique vision, and would bring something new to the city.

“I think we would all agree that it would be great if all of the contestants open a business in downtown Manistee,” said Leppanen. “I hope that participating in the contest and going through the process, will help all of the contestants move forward in making their business ideas a reality.”

Judges for the event included Biggs; West Shore Bank vice president of Commercial Lending Steve Brower; Manistee Chamber board member and Douglas Valley owner Kendra Remai; and RRCA board member Al Frye. The crowd, which was nearly a full-house in the Ramsdell Theatre, had the collective fifth vote.

While Spark Manistee proved to be a success, the DDA plans to hold another competition next year.