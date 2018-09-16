Dog owners unite for Homeward Bound

Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ fundraiser supports shelter animals

MANISTEE — Sunny skies and sweltering hot weather brought many to local beaches on Sunday, but dog owners gathered at First Street Beach for a different reason.

As part of the eighth annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser, Manistee County Homeward Bound Animal Shelter invited dog-lovers and their canines to walk the Manistee Riverwalk, which is only allowed one day out of the year.

Typically, dogs are prohibited from entering the Riverwalk.

On Sunday, participants started at the First Street Beach Lions Pavilion, headed to the House of Flavors on the intersection of U.S. 31 and River Street and went back to the Lions Pavilion. Hot dogs, drinks and prizes for the top fundraising participants were distributed at the end.

Right now, Shareen Edmondson, shelter manager, said the shelter has a few dogs and a large number of

cats, with kittens soon ready for adoption. More than 80 cats are awaiting a loving, forever home.

Funds help to buy items like food, cleaning supplies, blankets, toys and other needs, and also pay to neuter the animals or other medical necessities.

“It funds basic animal care like supplies, medical supplies and other items,” Edmondson said. “We have a lot of cats, and our cat count is over 80 but our dog count is on the low side for the moment.”

This year, Lisa Fragomeli, of Manistee, who holds the Strut your Mutt fundraising record, once again brought in the most money for the shelter.

“I do want to recognize Lisa Fragomeli, she has been our top earner here for years,” said Colleen Kenny, Manistee County Humane Society president. “She has raised $18,000 for the shelter over the last several years. I thank all of those who went out and got donations, or made a donation on behalf of the shelter.”

Those who participated were asked to register beforehand. Each dog was given a colored bandanna to designate that they were a part of the event.

More than a dozen dog owners showed up on Sunday with multiple pups. One attendee, Lynda Beaton, Manistee City Council member, attended with her dog Gigi which, as a puppy, was at one of the first Strut Your Mutt events held on the Riverwalk.

Edmondson said typically participation depends on the weather, but they lucked out with clear skies for the second year in a row.

“This time of the year people do not really know what the weather is going to be, I think as soon as they found out we started getting more interest,” she said. “It’s another good year and we are quite thankful for it.”

The shelter is in need of donations and more volunteers, for more information visit www.homewardboundmanistee.org.