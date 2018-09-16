Fall Banquet at the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club

BRETHREN — On Sept. 22 the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club will hold its annual banquet.

The banquet will be held at the Lodge on Bear Creek at 12555 Coates Highway in Brethren. The doors open at 6 p.m. with a meal served at 7 p.m.

There is a cost for the event this year and it includes a presentation by Corey Jerome, of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. Jerome will educate about the progress made by their efforts with the sturgeon population enhancement.

After the presentation, there will be the drawing of this year’s raffle prizes; a fisherman’s kayak, deluxe fishing rod and reel; and several smaller prizes.