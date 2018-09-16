ISD early literacy coach working with area teachers

MANISTEE — Manistee County schools received another tool in the fight to see that every student is reading at a third grade level when they reach that stage of their school career.

The third grade reading law mandates that students be reading at the level or face retention. All school districts are concerned about the law. That is why they are using the assistance state funding to hire early literacy coaches to help teachers strengthen those reading skills at that level.

The Manistee Intermediate School District announced that Shannon Fuller has been hired to the new early literacy coach position for this area. Fuller brings a strong educational background to the position and will be working with lower elementary teachers.

“I come from the Battle Creek area where I was a teacher in Athens Schools for 23 years in kindergarten and fifth grade,” said Fuller. “I just finished my masters degree from Michigan State University in teaching and curriculum with a specialization in literacy instruction. That is what brought me here to Manistee.

Fuller said her job encompasses several different tasks, as she works with all the kindergarten to third grade teachers in the county.

“A main focus of my job is the read by third grade law,” said Fuller. “So I work with teachers and principals looking at the data of the students, the instruction in their classroom, the standards, and we kind of look at the big picture to see that all the students are successful at reading.”

The state also has essential instructional practices that they want each teacher to be doing every day in their classroom. It is something Fuller has to see is taking place.

“Another part of my job is to make teachers aware of that and then support them as they are learning to do it,” said Fuller. “Every school is different in how I meet with them based on the population of the school. They get so much of my time as one school might get a half day of my time, and another one day of my time, and it varies. Just like every student has different needs, so does every teacher.”

Fuller said it all comes down to what the teachers need. She could be in the building all day working with different teachers or after school for a meeting or training session.

Many schools are undergoing testing right now to see what students have needs and where those needs are located. They will then use that information to see what steps need to be taken to fix it.

“This is the first time they have had this position, and it is funded by an Early Literacy grant from the state,” said Fuller. “It’s been wonderful working with the teachers and I am enjoying it.”

Area schools are hoping the added assistance will result in higher test scores and more successful students.