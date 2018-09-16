Local DHHS offices donate school supplies to families in need

MANISTEE COUNTY — While students take on a new school year, local agencies around Manistee and Benzie counties are working to make sure each child has a backpack, school supplies and other necessities to aid in their learning.

Buying school supplies year after year can add up to a pricey bill for parents and guardians, of any student in grades K-12.

According to the 2018 National Retail Federation survey, families with children in elementary, middle, and high school spend around $27.5 billion total or an average of $685 per household, to buy everything needed for a new school year.

However, not everyone can afford to buy new supplies each year.

With that, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) of Manistee and Benzie counties is offering help to students who receive assistance, which can include Medicaid, MiBridges or any other governmental program helping children and families.

“The child itself has to have some kind of assistance like Medicaid, simply government insurance or the family and the kid is linked to somebody’s Bridges account,” said Kimberly Spencer, Children’s Protective Services supervisor in Benzie County. “They just have to go into the DHHS office right there in Manistee, and the office will be able to look up the account and verify they have it to get them a school supply kit.”

Those who qualify are able to obtain a box of school supplies from markers, pencils, scissors, paper and everything in between. They will also receive a backpack for the school year.

One school supply kit and backpack per child in a household is distributed by DHHS.

Backpacks in stores can costs anywhere from $10 to even $50, and often do not last for more than a few years.

“If there is four kids in a household, then those four kids can get them,” said Spencer. “(This) is something our community resource person sets up every year.”

Currently, both Benzie and Manistee counties have an abundance of supplies left for families to claim. Spencer said they work with local agencies to get the school supplies and distribute them.

“We have worked with, in Benzie, the Great Start Readiness Program, CPS staff will ask clients if they are in need of it and our workers that set families up for assistance — we always get them in around August — start handing them out to those that need them,” she said.

This is the third year the local DHHS has hosted the program. Spencer said the participation has been growing.

“We have a good turnout every year,” she said. “We do have a ton here at the office, both Benzie and Manistee, so we have a lot to give away. It’s a huge box filled with every major necessity that you need for school, down to a box of tissues for the classroom.”

The Manistee County DHHS is located at 1672 U.S. 31 South in Manistee, and the Benzie County office is at 448 Court Plaza in Beulah. For more information call the Manistee office at (231) 723-8375 or the Benzie County office at (231) 882-1330.