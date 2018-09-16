Manistee Hops and Props well attended on Saturday

MANISTEE — The seventh annual Hops and Props festival was the place to be in Manistee on Saturday, with a large turnout filling all tents and enjoying live music by 100Proof.

This year, the festival saw well over 1,500 people who stopped by throughout the time the gate first opened.

Featured at this year’s event were 35 craft breweries, 100 craft brews on tap and 12 hard ciders, meads and specialty spirits. There also were yard games and swag for sale, only for those 21 and older.

A Tap Takeover also took place downtown after the event.

Although the Century Boat Club was not in attendance this year, “props” were still for show on the street near the entrance.