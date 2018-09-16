MCC’s Cameryn Sutcliffe ignores patriarchal norms, just wants to play ball

MANISTEE — Those attending a Manistee Catholic Central football game may notice an uncommon sight as they survey the players on the sideline.

The Sabers have a girl on the squad.

Sophomore Cameryn Sutcliffe looked to parlay her soccer skills into an opportunity to kick for Manistee Catholic’s football team.

“I always wanted to be a football player,” Sutcliffe said. “When I was little I played soccer. I had quite a leg on me so I wanted to be the kicker. Then I had knee surgery so I can’t be the kicker this year. I’m hoping next year I can try. I ended up being one of the guards at practice before I had knee surgery again and it’s really fun. I have a blast playing football.”

Though Sutcliffe’s knee surgeries are not a result of an injury on the gridiron, they certainly have kept her away from it. However, she has been able to don the pads a few times and participated in a five-on-five scrimmage.

Despite the fact she has been unable to participate as much as she would like, Sutcliffe has managed to impress Manistee Catholic Central football coach Jake Szymanski with her attitude and work ethic.

“She’s been nothing short of a dedicated player — no different than anyone else I would want on the team,” Szymanski said. “She comes to practice. She pays attention. She works on her physical therapy.”

Sutcliffe’s diligent rehab efforts have paid dividends and left her on the brink of being able to see in-game action.

“We’re hoping I can play by Homecoming because I have a couple more weeks before I can play again,” Sutcliffe said.

Szymanski certainly looks forward to the day Sutcliffe can suit up and step onto the field.

“Her doctors have set specific goals for her so we’re just trying to keep that in mind,” Szymanski said. “When it’s her time, she’s been at practice, she’s shown dedication, so she’ll get her shot.”

And lest you think the rest of the Sabers might not like having a girl participating in the traditionally masculine world of football, Sutcliffe says they have been very welcoming.

“They treat me like one of the guys and I like that,” Sutcliffe said.

Cameryn Sutcliffe isn’t a girl football player; she’s a football player who happens to be a girl.