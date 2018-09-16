Person with Hepatitis A attended Michigan Renaissance Festival

TRAVERSE CITY — The District Health Department no. 10 encourages festival attendees to get a Hepatitis A vaccine, following reports from the Oakland County Health Division that an individual, who is a confirmed case of hepatitis A, attended the Michigan Renaissance Festival on Sept. 1 in Holly.

Because of the possibility of environmental contamination and transmission from the ill individual, vaccination within two weeks of exposure is strongly recommended for anyone who has not been previously vaccinated for Hepatitis A, and attended or worked at any time between Sept. 1-3.

Those with festival attendance on Sept. 1 should seek vaccination by Sept. 15, Sept. 2 festival attendees should get a Hepatitis A vaccine by Sept.16 and Sept. 3 attendees have until Sept. 17.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department (GTCHD) is offering a walk-in Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on Sept.15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2600 LaFranier in Traverse City.

If you attended or worked at the renaissance festival, or if you have not yet been vaccinated for Hepatitis A, consider getting vaccinated at this walk-in clinic in Traverse City.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus.

The infection can range from a mild illness lasting several weeks to a serious condition lasting several months; some may die of liver failure. People who already have a chronic liver disease or are immune compromised are at a higher risk of developing a serious case of Hepatitis A.

People are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of Hepatitis A that could include sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, clay-colored stools and/or vomiting followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Anyone with these symptoms is advised to seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms may appear from 14–50 days after exposure.

Additional information about Hepatitis A and the outbreaks in Michigan can be found at michigan.gov/hepatitisaoutbreak