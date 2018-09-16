PREP ROUNDUP: Local teams run at Ludington Invitational

SCOTTVILLE — Bear Lake, Brethren and Manistee cross country competed at the Ludington Invitational held at West Shore Community College Saturday.

The Bear Lake boys took first in the small-school division with 35 points while the girls were unable to field a complete team. The Manistee boys took second in the large-school division with 49 points, 27 points off of Fremont’s 22 while the Chippewa girls took third with 65 points, 28 points off of first-place Ludington’s 37. Brethren was unable to post team scores.

Sam Corey led the Laker boys with a 19:41.68, good for 15th among all boys. Hunter Bentley (19:49.87), Jarrett Buckner (19:50.32), Luca Leffew (20:00.25) and Riccardo Girlanda (20:54.88) also scored for Bear Lake. Hayley May finished 38th among all girls with a 26:52.60. Marissa Frisbie (29:34.48), Kalissa Swanson (29:35.96) and Angel Klein (36:04.72) also ran for the Lakers.

“The boys won the small-school division at Ludington,” said Bear Lake cross country coach Tony Shrum. “We only had four girls, so no complete team, but the boys won the race which was good. It’s always nice to win. I thought we ran very well. Good competitive group. … (The girls) have to get competitive and they have to start pushing a little bit harder in the meets and see what they’re capable of because I know they’re capable of a lot.”

Ransom Hoeflinger led the Manistee boys with a 18:20.11, good for fourth overall. Declan McCann (19:09.50), Oscar Sachs (19:15.85), Caiden Cudney (20:01.44) and Bishop Davis (20:21.42) rounded out the Chippewas’ top five. Noelle Fink took second overall for the girls with a 22:19.33. Kendahl Wright (23:42.29), Olivia Holtgren (25:15.76), Allie Thomas (25:23.48) and Samantha Goodman (25:56.25) also scored for Manistee.

The meet marked the second in as many days for the Chippewas, who competed at the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational Friday.

“We call this thing our doubleheader and the kids are always tired, like, ‘I don’t want to get up,’ the next day,” said Manistee cross country coach Andy Anderson. “But whenever they get on that start line that following Saturday after that 12-hour meet and bus ride they somehow dig inside themselves and they way outperform our expectations.”

Justin Kissling was the only Bobcat running on the boys’ side and finished 39th overall with a 21:08.19. Alexis Tracy took 10th overall with a 23:13.52 while Theresa Young finished in 30:25.08.

“Alexis took — I think — third in the small-school division and 10th overall which was good to see,” said Brethren cross country coach Kyle Griffin. “When you get teams like Manistee, Cadillac, the bigger schools out there and she’s still competing it’s good to see. … Justin was our only one out there. He ran a real good race. … Not necessarily the time he wants but it is a real tough course out there so he’s still a solid two minutes faster than he was last year at that course. We should be right on track for where we want to be at the end of the year.”

Bear Lake and Brethren next compete at the third West Michigan D League Jamboree Wednesday in Walkerville at 4:45 p.m. while Manistee competes at Kingsley Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Manistee swimmers continue to improve

SPRING LAKE — Manistee swimming competed at the Spring Lake Invitational Saturday, taking third fifth with 172.5 points. Spring Lake won the event with 461.5 points.

“I think it went all right,” said Manistee swim coach Corey Van Fleet. “It was a good, fast meet. The competition was good. Our young kids continue to grow. We’re not there yet. We need more girls to come out for swimming and we need patience to keep working hard. … As we go along we’ll respond a little better. Our kids are trying. Can’t fault them for that.”

Jaelyn Thomas took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:12.20 while Lauren Mendians took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a 27.02. The team of Thomas, Mendians, Ginger Hiipakka and Anna Lee took fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.47.

The Chippewas next compete at home against Fremont Thursday at 6 p.m.