Looking Back for Sept. 18

20 YEARS AGO

Planning Commission OKs budget

The Manistee County Planning Commission approved its proposed budget for 1999 Wednesday, hammering out the priorities will assign to its work for the coming year. Next year’s budget, at $118,954 comes in at nearly $9,000 less than the current $127,764 figure, a fact county planner Kurt Schindler said is attributable to the extraordinary amount of work taken on by the planning Commission this year. That work includes major efforts – revision of the county’s Solid Waste Management plan and the creation of a comprehensive Economic Development plan.

40 YEARS AGO

Athletic Club celebrates

Members of the St. Joseph Catholic Athletic Club gathered Friday to celebrate 25 years of service. Those in attendance were: Louie Snay, Bob Kolanowski, Frank Gielczyk, Tony Slawinski, Ben Wentland, Walter Gielczyk, Bill Zamrowski, Fred Cogswell, Jerry Gielczyk, Roger Jankweitz, Kim Edmonson, Bob Slawinski, Gordon Gielczyk, Tony Jados, Gary Sielski, Walter Popkowski and John Duchon.

Sabers shackle Allendale

All the hard work for the Manistee Catholic Central football team put in during practice last week paid off here Saturday afternoon as the Sabers stunned Allendale to record their first victory of the season, 14-6. “A lot of improvement…got a lot of improvement,” an obviously pleased Coach Tom Grange said in a telephone conversation yesterday. “The kids played much, much better.”

60 YEARS AGO

Subscription dance

Western-style square dancers of the area are invited to attend a Les Gotcher subscription dance sponsored by the Manistee Merry Mixers Club at the MRA gym on September 23, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The price of admission to the dance will be a one year’s subscription to the “Square and Round” magazine. Les Gotcher is considered one of the country’s top square dance callers.

