Ludington’s Momentum finalists to compete for $50K on Friday

LUDINGTON – Five entrepreneurs will present to a panel of judges in front of a live audience this week why their new business deserves $50,000 in start-up funding, with the winner announced at the end of the evening.

The public is invited to attend the Momentum Business Plan Competition from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, located at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. A second place winner will be awarded $5,000 provided by the Mason County Growth Alliance.

The free event is preceded by a finalist meet-and-greet from 5-6 p.m. in the lobby, and followed by a mixer from 8-9 p.m. sponsored by West Shore Bank, featuring beer from Starving Artist Brewing Co. (2015 Momentum winner), cheese from KandyLand Dairy & Creamery (2016 Momentum winner), and an appetizer table displayed by All Occasions Events and Floral (2017 Momentum winner).

Administered by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Momentum Business Plan Competition is in its fourth year of offering a $50,000 cash prize to an eligible independent for-profit or nonprofit venture with a viable business idea, plan or invention; or an existing organization or company with less than $100,000 in sales or revenue annually. The winner must start or relocate the business in Mason County. Eligible contestants submitted business plans by July 31, and the five finalists were announced Aug. 21.

Each contestant will have five minutes to present highlights of his/her business plan (pitch order will be determined by a random drawing), followed by seven minutes of questions from the judges who will have already reviewed the finalists’ business plans prior to the pitch night. Judges will deliberate off-stage while Cheryl Freeman and Wendy Morrow, co-owners of All Occasions Events and Floral, speak about their year as the 2017 Momentum Competition winner.

Judges are John Wilson, CEO of Western Land Services; Kathy Maclean, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce; Tom Paine, president of Metalworks; Ray Biggs, president and CEO of West Shore Bank; Jim Scatena, local business leader; and Cheryl Freeman, 2017 Momentum winner (guest judge).

Following are the top five finalists who will present their business plans):

• Cynthia Lang Pilates, Cynthia Lang, Ludington. Located at 913 S. Washington St., this classical Pilates studio offers private and group classes, as well as individual sessions to cater to specific needs of the client. Cynthia Lang Pilates also was a 2017 Momentum Business Plan Competition finalist;

• HumaniTea, Carmen Biggs and Chris Turnbull, Ludington. Opened in June 2018 in downtown Ludington, this tea shop offers responsibly sourced organic loose-leaf teas, in addition to quality, fairly-traded artisan merchandise from local and global crafters. They are utilizing retail space and consumer dollars to fund anti-human trafficking efforts;

• The Lake House, Jeff and Jean White, Ludington. This will be a premier venue to host indoor and outdoor events, with views of the Ludington harbor, S.S. Badger, marina and sunsets. The owners broke ground Aug. 24, and the estimated opening date is July 1, 2019;

• Leta’s Educational Child Care, Leta Bowman, Ludington. For eight years, Leta Bowman has offered childcare and educational learning in Ludington. This year, she expanded her business to open a child care learning center at 900 N. Washington Ave. focused on offering high-quality care in a safe, clean and healthy environment for children to succeed; and

• Sister Bees, Kim Ambrose, Amber Boerema and Kelly Bonnema; Ludington. Sister Bees provides all-natural skin care products made from beeswax, including lip balm, Bee Butter, Worker Bee, Beard Balm and Paw Putty. Sister Bees won $5,000, Aug. 15 in the new Momentum 5X5 Night hosted and sponsored by Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association, which also gave them an automatic spot in the Top 10 of the Momentum Business Plan Competition.

The Momentum Business Plan Competition was spearheaded in 2015 by Pennies from Heaven founder John Wilson to foster and grow the entrepreneurial spirit of Mason County where he made his business mark. The Momentum Business Plan Competition board of directors, who also serve as judges, is comprised of business leaders from Mason County, including executives from Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, Metalworks, Pennies from Heaven Foundation and West Shore Bank.

The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce administers the program to encourage new businesses to come to Mason County through the competition and to demonstrate that towns like Ludington and Scottville are ripe environments for small businesses to grow and thrive (noting 65 percent of the 500 Chamber members are small businesses with less than five employees).

More information, including rules and eligibility, is available at momentumstartup.org and facebook.com/momentumstartup.