Manistee Middle/High School celebrate Homecoming 2018

MANISTEE — Nothing says the fall season more than high school homecoming football games, and this week the students at Manistee Middle/High School will be celebrating the big event.

All the week’s activities are leading up to Friday night’s big game against Muskegon Orchard View and Saturday night’s dance. The Chippewa football team is currently sporting a 4-0 record this year and excitement is growing for the big game and all the fun this week.

Principal Andy Huber said Monday morning that spirit levels are running high on campus.

“It is a great way to kick off the year,” said Huber. “We got another great group of representatives of our student body on the homecoming court. It’s also been a long time since we have been 4-0, so that is pretty exciting. Orchard View is a traditional powerhouse, so that will be a good challenge.”

Huber said the kids will be busy with different activities each day this week.

“Of course we have a whole bunch of traditional activities that we have and some are real specific that everyone recognizes like the floats and the parade,” said Huber. “Our kids always rise up and make it a great week.”

The 2018 Manistee High School homecoming court consists of Raegan Codden (freshmen representative), Lauren Mendians (sophomore representative), Navaeh Mannon (junior representative), Grace Bottrell (queen candidate), Heather Antal (queen candidate), Erin Dorn (queen candidate), Emma Witkowski (queen candidate) and Isabela Riley (queen candidate). Trevor Mikula (freshmen representative), Eric Smith (sophomore representative), Keegan Bonzheim (junior representative), Trevor Johns (king candidate), Logan Buren (king candidate), Trac Allen (king candidate), Abdiel Nunez (king candidate) and Bryson Jensen (king candidate).

The theme this year centers around “Chippewas Through the Decades” with the classes choosing the following decades: seniors (1980s), juniors (1960s), sophomores (1970s) and freshmen (1950s).

Every day during the week there will be a dress up day as Monday was Jersey Day, while today is Tie-Dye Day. Wednesday will be Work Out Day and Thursday is Decade Day. Friday of course will feature the school colors in full splendor as it will be Blue and Gold Day.

Over the past weekend students could be seen at various businesses in downtown Manistee painting the windows with a homecoming theme. The public is invited to view the respective entries. The senior entry is at the Vogue Theatre while the junior’s entry is at The Outpost. Goody’s Juice and Java is where the sophomore entry is located and Snyder’s Shoes has the freshmen painting.

One of the many fun events the students will be taking part in is the hidden tire hunt. Students have locate where the blue and gold painted tire has been placed. The tire will be visible anywhere a pedestrian can legally travel and not on private property.

Wednesday evening will be jumping at 6:30 p.m. with action on Chippewa Field where the girls from the respective classes will be taking part in the annual Powder Puff Football. The consolation game will start the night off followed by the championship.

At 9 p.m. everyone will gather behind the school to show their spirit with the annual bonfire.

The various classes will be working on floats leading up to Friday’s 5 p.m. parade. The parade will begin on Division Street and go down River Street to the Manistee Municipal Marina.

Students, staff and others are expected to take part in the parade.

During halftime of the football game on Friday the 2018 homecoming king and queen will be announced, and they will preside over the homecoming dance that will take place on Saturday at the Manistee Middle/High School Commons staring at 8:30 p.m.