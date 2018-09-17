Michigan Trails Week slated for Sept. 22-29

MANISTEE COUNTY — Michigan Trails Week is a great time to explore outdoors.

When it comes to quality trails, many Michigan residents already know there’s no place like home.

With more than 12,500 miles of state-designated trails that connect communities and provide health and economic benefits, it’s easy for hikers, bikers, equestrians, snowmobilers, off-roaders, mountain bikers and even kayakers to find a trail just about anywhere in the state.

Michigan Trails Week — proclaimed this year by Gov. Rick Snyder as Sept. 22-29 — is a perfect time for first-time trail users and seasoned outdoor explorers to get out and enjoy the Trails State.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) listed a few reasons why people should enjoy the trails:

• Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail, the longest designated state trail in the nation, is a 2,000-mile hiking and biking journey from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula to Belle Isle Park in Detroit, connecting more than half of the state’s counties;

• A growing partner-based water trails program, building on the popularity of paddle sports as one of the fastest-growing recreation activities, as well as Michigan’s thousands of miles of rivers and streams and more miles of Great Lakes coastline than any other state;

• Thousands of miles of ORV trails that are continually upgraded through funding generated by the sale of ORV licenses and trail permits;

• More than 2,600 miles of rail-trail (leading the nation), old railroad lines that have been converted for recreational use;

• Thousands of miles of equestrian, snowmobile and water trail opportunities in some of the state’s most scenic areas; and

• The Pure Michigan Trail and Trail Town designation program, announced earlier this year, highlighting some of the state’s best trail resources.

“Michigan offers four full seasons of opportunity to enjoy trails,” said DNR state trails coordinator Paul Yauk. “Michigan Trails Week is a good time for people to start out autumn on the right foot, celebrating the thousands of miles of scenic trails statewide.”

Michigan Trails Week ends on Sept. 29, which is National Public Lands Day — traditionally a day for volunteer-led efforts to beautify and build awareness about the value and extent of the country’s public lands.

Learn more about events and opportunities at michigan.gov/trailsweek or michigan.gov/dnrtrails, or contact Doug Donnelly at (517) 284-6109.