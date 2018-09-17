Munson Healthcare installs MedSafe containers at hospitals

CADILLAC — New MedSafe medication disposal containers are being installed at Munson Healthcare hospitals to offer the public a place to dispose of unused or expired medications.

The new containers can accept controlled and non-controlled medications in pills, tablets, capsules, as well as ointments, creams, lotions and powders. There must be no more than 4 ounces of liquid medication and the liquids must be in original containers, wrapped in a paper towel and sealed in a plastic bag.

Aerosol spray cans, needles, syringes and home-based medical equipment supplies are not accepted.

“We’re thankful that Munson Healthcare Foundations agreed to fund the purchase of these MedSafe containers and we believe they will help prevent opioid misuse, overdose, and addiction,” said James Whelan, M.D., medical director for Population Health at the health system. “We see these as a very practical way to help our communities to remove these medications from homes and prevent.”

Research shows that teens who abuse opioids say prescription medications are easy to obtain from their parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinet.

The containers are being installed over the next 30 days at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital, Munson Healthcare Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital,Munson Medical Center and Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital previously had a container in place for medication disposal.

For a list of other locations for medication disposal, including needles, syringes, spray cans and home medical equipment go to michigan-open.org/takebackmap.