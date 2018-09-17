One of the negative things about the passage of time is that we often lose the “groove” of everyday life when something disrupts it.

What exactly do I mean by “groove”? Well…I’m not referring to the funky “pop and lock” dance move but rather the feeling that when a specific building or long time business is gone it seems like something is missing.

For those of us who have lived in this community for a long time there’s a welcome assurance that goes along with knowing that the things that make up the city are there as we go about the daily routines that make up our lives.

There’s the Ramsdell Theatre sitting on the corner of Maple and First streets. On Second, Fourth and Fifth streets, are three of THE most unique church structures in the state of Michigan (I’m sure you can guess them). The Dempsey House, today the Dempsey Manor, is a magnificently constructed brick building inside and out.

Repeat the above sentences and replace them with the names of historic buildings that exemplify Manistee’s unique history. Now imagine all, or even one or two of them gone…demolished and replaced by something as nondescript as a parking lot and you will have the story of The Van Buren blocks.

Not much can be found out about the life of Hiram Willis Van Buren. Born in Oswego, New York in 1848, but moving to the Detroit area sometime after, Van Buren served a brief stint as a young military officer during the Civil War.

After the war, he attended school where he studied to be a bookkeeper. Sometime later, Hiram dropped his first name and became known as Willis Van Buren. He arrived in Manistee in the early 1870s securing a job as a bookkeeper and lumber inspector for the sawmill of Canfield and Wheeler (formerly located in and around the area of today’s First Street Beach). In August 1880, Willis married Margaret O’Neil, a Wisconsin native, and together the two made their home in Manistee.

Perhaps it was because he worked for one of the more prosperous lumbermen in the area and made a good amount of money coupled with the fact that he was able to secure a few investors, but Van Buren purchased two lots located near the northeast corner of River and Oak streets for the purpose of constructing a sizeable business block. Designed by Michigan architect R.V. Schroedle in 1883, the first Van Buren Block was completed by the later half of that year and housed three businesses on the bottom floor (422, 424, 426 River Street) and several offices and residences upstairs.

While Van Buren continued to toil away as a bookkeeper, and later a foreman, at the Canfield and Wheeler Company, he and his wife resided upstairs at 424 River St. Four years later, Van Buren decided to construct another building on River Street located directly next to the previous one.

Work on this new building began in early spring of 1887 with the Manistee Advocate reporting in their May 4, 1887 issue:

“Mr. Van Buren has commenced the erection of a two-story and basement solid brick building on the lot just west of the Advocate office. The first floor will be divided into three store rooms. R.J.B Newcombe has the contract for the doing the work.”

One month later, the last of the piles were driven for the foundation of the building with work finished in late summer.

As the years passed, the couple continued to make their home on River Street until Van Buren fell ill in the late summer of 1899. He was moved to Mercy Hospital where he would remain a patient for two years.

On Oct. 23, 1901, Willis Van Buren passed away at the age of 53 with his wife being his only survivor. It was stated in the article announcing his passing that he, “..was an old and highly respected resident of Manistee who suffered long from disease.”

In addition, the article also made note that, “He has been prominently identified with the Masonic order in this city, and has commanded the love and respect of a circle of friends.” His funeral was conducted at Mercy Hospital with his remains taken to Detroit for burial.

With Van Buren deceased, his wife continued to own both buildings until they were later sold off several years later. For the next 60-plus years, the buildings were home to countless businesses including beauty shops, grocery stores, restaurants, physicians offices, babers, a laundromat, a machine shop, a sporting goods store, etc.

In the early 1960s, a Muskegon man by the name of Stan Andrie purchased the former Kennedy Store (formerly located on the corner the northwest corner of River and Maple) and sold it to Milliken’s. Soon after, he purchased both Van Buren buildings (416-426 River) as well as a smaller building located at 414 River Street. Whether it was to make way for a development that never came to be or for some reason those particular buildings needed to be cleared away, all of the aforementioned buildings were torn down in the summer of 1965.

Over 50 years later, more buildings on the same side of the street have been demolished leaving behind a parking lot, a somewhat scenic view of the river channel and the structures that dot Sixth Avenue as well as the sense that something is missing.