U.S. Rep. Bergman to speak in Manistee

MANISTEE — U.S. Represenative Jack Bergman, (R-MI, 1st District) will be the featured speaker at the next meeting of the Manistee Area Tea Party.

This is an opportunity to have a chance to hear his perspective on the Washington scene, and ask questions.

The meeting will be held on Sept. 20 in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, located at 1100 28th St. in Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

In addition, Jon Hauswirth, chief assistant prosecutor for Manistee County, also will speak. Hauswirth is a U.S. combat veteran. He is running for Manistee County probate judge.

The Manistee Area Tea Party meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information on the group by searching Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.