WSCC trustees get updated on start of 2018-19 academic year

SCOTTVILLE— West Shore Community College Board of Trustees were given the news on Monday afternoon that the 2018-19 academic year is moving forward in a positive manner.

WSCC vice president of academics and student services Dr. Mark Kinney gave a report to the board on the start of the 2018-19 academic year.

“The big news is that we started classes for the fall semester, and it is great to have the faculty and students back on campus and the energy that brings,” said Kinney.

Kinney said the administrators have jumped right into the process.

“I wanted to point out we have begun our work with the Higher Learning Commission’s Assessment Academy and this is a four-year effort that WSCC has embarked upon. (Director of institutional research) Steve Sparling and I attended the orientation workshop on Sept. 7 in Chicago,” said Kinney. “The point of this is to develop an assessment model that not only satisfies our accreditation requirements, but also is going to help us improve the quality of academics and student success.”

He said they will be looking at all kinds of student, program and institution wide outcomes and assessing how their students are doing on them in a diagnostic way so they can go back and make improvements.

“Developing that model is obviously a big effort,” said Kinney. “So we get to work with HLC mentors and scholars, so they are not telling us how to build our assessment model, but guiding us down that path to make sure we are doing that effectively.”

Kinney also informed the board of an honor the college received.

“We have been chosen as the site for this year’s regional Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) conference,” said Kinney. “This is a great opportunity for us as it will bring 400 high school students to our campus on Jan. 11. In previous years it was held at Baker College in Muskegon and was last held here in 2014.”

The conference will bring students from Oceana to Gratiot to Antrim and Leelanau counties, which is a big region. It is a joint venture between the West Shore Educational Service District Career Tech program and WSCC.

“We are very much looking forward to that event as there are over 50 events that day,” said Kinney. “We are reaching out to the community to get judges for competitions and event facilitators.”

Kinney also touched on the fall semester enrollment numbers.

“We have a total 1,053 students registered for fall 2018 semester and comparing it to last fall it is a decline of 6.6 percent as we had 1,127 last year, so we have 74 less students,” said Kinney. “Our total contact hours came in at 10,340.8 which is compared to 10,816.97 last fall or 4.4 percent decline.”

This month the Michigan Community College Association report was brief. WSCC trustee Mike Ennis who represented the college on that board said there was very little legislative action taking place in the state legislature.

“There really hasn’t been a lot that has happened since the last meeting,” said Ennis. “The association is working on some points to take up with the new legislature. There is some concern that going forward we are going to have all new leadership and the community college representation at the state level.”

Ennis said they attempting to put together a very specific agenda for the association so the new leadership coming in will be aware of where their concerns and needs lie.

“All the leadership that has been a big help to the community colleges will be gone, so we are in the process of putting together a fact sheet on what the community college represents,” said Ennis.

WSCC president Scott Ward also said that the MCCA is kicking off his inaugural fundraising academy this week to help colleges with their fundraising efforts.

“We have a team going from this campus to take part,” said Ward. “It mirrors the success they have had with their leadership academy. The leadership has been going for two years and we have three people in this year’s cohort for the leadership academy.”

He said MCCA is also leading the efforts for the community college’s transfer agreements with the four year colleges in conjunction with the four-year institutions.

WSCC also welcomed four new employees to the college, who were introduced to the board by WSCC executive director of college relations Thom Hawley.

“We have been introducing a number of employees at the previous few meetings and it is due to the fact that 10 percent of all our college employees have joined us in the last two years,” said Hawley.

Hawley introduced Erwin Selimos, who will be associate professor of sociology, and Peg Gramas, who will serve as associate professor of nursing. Also presented to the board was recreation center assistant manager Erin Brown and assistant ice arena manager Tim Landino.

Board chairman Bruce Smith welcomed the new employees.

“On behalf of the board of trustees we welcome you to an already outstanding staff and program,” said Smith. “You are going to be a major asset to West Shore Community College and we are pleased that you choose this place as your new home.”