BETH McGILL-RIZER: Taillard has a plan to fix Michigan’s problems

TO THE EDITOR:

Mike Taillard is running for the 35th District Michigan Senate seat. The reason I’m supporting Mike is his fresh perspective on what Michigan needs. He is an economist with a different approach. Michigan has a long history of putting a bandage on our state’s problems. Mike said, “It is not enough to fix things we need to update them.”

Michigan is long plagued by the insurance industry. Every Michigan citizen, young and old, is affected by an industry labeled too big to fail, but it is failing. Mike states, “Democrats are upset about the cost of health coverage, Republicans are upset about the cost of auto coverage, lawyers are upset about interference in court and economists are upset about cost distortions.”

Mike has a plan to reshape Michigan’s relationship with the insurance industry. Michigan has a love-hate relationship with the no-fault industry, we love the coverage but hate the costs. Mike plans to eliminate private health insurance and reduce total health care spending by thirty percent. By eliminating private health insurance that eliminates the need for expensive catastrophic medical coverage in auto insurance.

He plans to reverse reforms passed by John Engler, restrict insurance companies to providing financial coverage rather than their direct interference in the judicial process, a violation of our 7th Amendment rights. Mike is endorsed by Michigan Association of Justice because of his stance on 7th Amendment rights.

Michigan will save money avoiding the need for extensive tort reform. Instead of allowing insurance companies to “drain our bank account using statistics”, Mike wants to shift to an ownership model turning your monthly premiums into investments. Join me in voting for Mike Taillard in November.

Beth McGill-Rizer

Ludington