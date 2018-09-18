Group aims to preserve Guardian Angels Church

MANISTEE — A local group under Divine Mercy Parish is working to breathe new life into Guardian Angels Church in Manistee, which has been a part of the community since 1890, when it was a fully-functional church.

In the spring, a few members of Divine Mercy Parish convened to answer a call from their priests to apply for status on the National Register of Historic Places for the Guardian Angles Church building and rectory — located at 371 Fifth St. in Manistee. This was the first step in developing a future plan for the historic building, which is one of three in the parish.

A group called the Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project, which operates under the parish, formed to start research on the church and embark on a journey to develop plans for ongoing preservation.

Mathew LaMore, who is a part of the project group, said the result was a 20-page application submitted to the State Historic Preservation board in Lansing. He said the application details reasons why Guardian Angels deserves to be placed on the national historic register.

“Guardian Angels had been on my mind for years. In so many ways it is the centerpiece of our town,” said LaMore. “It is a point of pride, for me, to know the highest point in our city is the cross on the Guardian Angels steeple. It bothered me to see the facility without a plan for its future, because we well know nothing of this scale and detail is built new any more.

“(Guardian Angles) is a time capsule of our Victorian heritage, of our lumber era heritage, and of our Christian heritage. It has so much potential to continue to serve our city.”

At present, the project group is awaiting an opportunity to present their application to the Historic Preservation Board, which will make a final determination regarding the church’s potential designation on the National Register of Historic Places.

A rich history

Rev. Father H.W. Grimme, of Big Rapids, on May 1, 1888, took charge of the German and Irish Catholic congregation of Manistee, and swift action was taken to erect a church edifice. An open lot on Fifth Street, at the end of Sycamore, was purchased at $3,000.

Architect Adolphus Druiding, of Germany, born in 1839, immigrated to the United States in 1865 and went on to be a prolific architect of churches throughout the Midwest.

According to LaMore, Druiding, who designed the church, was said to have national significance, with hardly a city in the Midwest that did not host at least one of his churches.

The cornerstone of the new building was laid on Sept. 2, 1888. On Dec. 21, 1890, Rt. Rev. Bishop H.J. Richter, of Grand Rapids, blessed the church under the name and protection of the Guardian Angels.

“Druiding was well versed in the traditional German Gothic style and was able to apply that correctly, appropriately, and in a cost-effective manner to German congregations across the region,” said LaMore. “He was in many ways the perfect architect for this new project in Manistee because the early congregation was primarily of German and Irish families.”

The church was operational by 1890, a large schoolhouse was added in 1893, followed by the convent and, eventually, the rectory was constructed by 1900. The annex, which connects the rectory to the main church, was built in 1976 and had handicap access, new modern bathroom facilities and a new sacristy.

“The main church has undergone plaster repair, roof replacement, brick repair and various painting schemes,” said LaMore. “But part of what makes the church unique and significant is how much of the original construction remains untouched. Visitors to the church may step back in time, not just prior to Vatican II renovations but even further to the earlier days of Catholic worship in the United States.”

The pipe organ was built by the venerable Henry Reinish, and completed in 1909 with 1,620 pipes ranging from 4 inches to 16 feet in length. In 1910, the chime of 12 large bells in the steeple was donated by Carrie Filer.

LaMore said research for the project was greatly facilitated by the excellent record keeping of the past Guardian Angels’ pastors and staff. The rectory held items crucial to understanding the 130-year history, including photographs, scrapbooks of renovation projects and newspaper clippings from the 1880-90s, and beyond.

Future plans

Two engineers recently evaluated the building this year, and provided a report to advise the parish of necessary maintenance. The Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project has prioritized maintenance projects and developed a three-phase plan.

In support of the church a concert of the chimes was held in August, and it was well attended by several hundred guests. Another concert on the organ is planned for 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

“Upon successful designation, we hope this will be a great celebratory moment for the local parish and for the city at large,” said LaMore. “Our group wants to provide opportunities for the local community to celebrate this church.”

Currently, plans are being developed for what the future of this church could be, said LaMore. All of this work is in collaboration with the local pastors, parish leadership and diocesan bishop.

There are no plans at this time for the church to reopen for regular masses, and the church is currently a limited use facility which is closed for the winter season beginning Nov. 1.

LaMore said the project goal is to find ways to support the evangelization of Divine Mercy Parish, and further to preserve a remarkable building of both local and national significance.

“Guardian Angels stokes a curiosity in people, especially visitors to town,” he said. “Where else in this part of the state will you find a church so unique, so imposing, with the original detail so well preserved?

“This is our charge in 2018, to honor the sacrifices made in 1888 to build this church and to honor those who worked for 130 years to maintain it, so that Guardian Angels can continue to inspire, to intrigue and to bless all those who come for a closer look.”

For more information and to remain updated on the project, follow the group on Facebook at Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project or contact the parish office at (231) 723-2619.