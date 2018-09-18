Manistee County Democrats to meet Thursday

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will host its monthly membership meeting this week.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at its headquarters, located at 342 River St. in Manistee.

Final efforts to get out the vote for the Nov. 6 election will be discussed. This will be a great opportunity to volunteer, find out where the group stands, get campaign materials, become a member, or just find out what is going on with the party.

Also, Allen O’Shea will speak about the first phase of a proposal to create a community center at the Betsie Valley school property in Springdale Township. Allen has been working on this project for some time and has valuable information about the whole process to share with those who might be interested in getting involved in any effort to improve their own community.

The meeting is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.