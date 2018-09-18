Michigan Legacy Art Park awarded major education grant

THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park has been awarded a grant of $20,000 from the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) as well as a $25,000 grant from the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation.

The Art Park was one of 561 organizations competing for MCACA 2019 funding, awarded through a peer review process. Organizations receiving a MCACA grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars. Michigan Legacy Art Park is supported by many local businesses through event sponsorships, individual donors, and significant volunteer contributions from the community.

The Gerstacker Foundation awarded a grant in support of Art Park education programs. Michigan Legacy Art Park provides a wide array of educational opportunities, including in-school workshops by area artists, guided tours for in-depth learning, artist residency programs, as well as visual art, music, nature and storytelling experiences.

Over 1,300 students visited the Art Park on school field trips this past year, which provided learning experiences that connect core classroom studies to the artwork students view and create in the park.

For more information on Michigan Legacy Art Park, visit michlegacyartpark.org or call (231) 378-4963.