MICHIGAN NEWS IN BRIEF

Man who impersonated police officer gets 5 years’ probation

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to five years of probation for handcuffing people while pretending to be a police officer in Flint, Michigan.

The Flint Journal reports that Jeffrey Jones was sentenced Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court.

Jones pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer. He and four others had been responding since 2015 to 911 calls. They had fake badges, handcuffs and weapons, and drove vehicles equipped with emergency lights.

They were members of a group calling itself the Genesee County Fire and EMS Media-Genesee County Task Force Blight Agency. Authorities have said the group fooled police, firefighters and the public. Some people were held at gunpoint.

An investigation started after a complaint about rude Genesee County park rangers who turned out to be impostors.

Ex-U of Michigan doctor awaits prison after plea agreement

DETROIT (AP) — A former University of Michigan doctor accused of possessing child pornography and inappropriate conduct with young patients is awaiting a prison sentence after reaching a plea agreement.

The Ann Arbor News reports 46-year-old Mark Hoeltzel (HOELT’-zel) of Ann Arbor pleaded guilty last week in federal court to one felony count of enticement of a minor. Records say he created a Facebook account in 2017 to contact girls while pretending to be a teenage boy.

Sentencing is Dec. 13. A presentencing report calls for him to serve 14-17 years in prison.

Hoeltzel was arrested in February after being treated for sex addiction. State regulators suspended the pediatric rheumatology specialist’s license in December. Hoeltzel practiced at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to the University of Michigan in 2013.

Michigan sees human Eastern equine encephalitis case

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — Health officials say a resident of western Michigan has been infected with Eastern equine encephalitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Allegan County Health Department announced Monday that the person was hospitalized in late August.

Eastern equine encephalitis is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. It can be fatal and often leaves survivors with brain damage.

Southwestern Michigan has experienced outbreaks of the disease in people and horses in the past, with the most recent outbreaks occurring in the early 1980s, mid-1990s and 2010. Health officials say it’s the first human case reported in Michigan since 2016, when three people were infected.

Eastern equine encephalitis can cause neurologic illness in horses. Vaccination can protect horses from infection.

— From the Associated Press