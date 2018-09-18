PEGGY RADDATZ: Wiejaczka is likable and can get the job done

TO THE EDITOR:

As Glenn Zaring stated, “The question is ‘Do we choose someone we like or someone that can do the job?'” I know a candidate who meets both qualifications.

I’m voting for a candidate people like, can do the job and get things done. I am voting for Kathy Wiejaczka for state representative in Michigan’s 101st District because the people of Northwest Michigan deserve better than what they’ve been getting from state government.

Kathy promises to “Put People First.” By putting people first, we can strengthen our middle class, develop attract and retain a talented workforce, create good jobs in growing industries, and expand opportunity so all of us benefit from a growing economy. We can equip our young people for the opportunities of the future by increasing support for local schools, expanding early learning opportunities, providing greater opportunities for students to go to college, and tackling the burdens of student debt. We can protect our great outdoors, stop water diversions from our Great Lakes, shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline through the Straits, and make Michigan a leader in addressing global climate change.

She is a tremendously likable hard working nurse and educator, not just a “radio personality” capitalizing on their celebrity, but someone who can and will get the job done for you.

Please keep this in mind when you are in the voting booth.

Peggy Raddatz

Manistee