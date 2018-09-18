Playground accessible for all

Celebration to officially open new area at Ludington State Park

LUDINGTON — Friends of Ludington State Park is hosting a celebration this week to officially open the new, highly accessible playground built at the Hamlin Lake beach area of Ludington State Park.

The brief ceremony and ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, thanking supporters of the more than $200,000 project.

FLSP also will conduct a brief annual meeting to elect board members and officers at 5 p.m.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to the hard-working park staff, and the volunteers of Friends of Ludington State Park in making this unique and special playground a reality,” said Bob Sasin, FLSP president. “We could never have done any of this without the generous donations and commitment of all the donors in our community who supported us and believed in this project. Thank you can never be enough to show our gratitude.”

The public is invited to share in the celebration and check out the two-playscape playground designed by Sinclair Recreation with input from the FLSP board, Accessible Mason County advocates Jamie Spore and Shelby Soberalski and the public.

The GameTime equipment was erected during a community build in June. Sidewalks, curbing and surfacing was completed in late summer. Landscaping is in progress. Signage remains to be erected. The playground opened for use on Sept. 9.

The project has been more than a year in the making and fills a need at the park, and because of its accessibility, in the community as a whole. It features poured-in-place surfacing that enhances accessibility and safety, as well as ramping so children of all abilities can play together on the playscapes.

The project was built with grant support from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, the Mason County Growth Alliance Uncommon Spaces program, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and GameTime.

In addition, support from the Ludington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Pure Ludington Brrrewfest, for which FLSP is the designated charity, was instrumental in helping the project as were the gifts of numerous other local organizations and individuals and park users from out of the area.

“I’m thankful that the Ludington State Park staff and the Friends of the Ludington State Park were willing to take accessibility considerations into account when planning this new playground,” said Spore, a lifelong wheelchair user due to the birth defect spina bifida. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the planning and designing of the new accessible playground, because I feel like I offer a unique perspective.

“I am thrilled to see the new accessible playground project completed and to be able to witness so many happy, smiling people of all ages and abilities interacting together and enjoying this new playground. As I watched children playing on the slides and working with some of the sensory elements on the new playground, a sense of pride swelled in me knowing that this new playground would break down barriers, and provide interaction and entertainment for people of all ages and abilities for years to come.”