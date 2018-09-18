Portagers roll past Benzie Central in 4 sets

By ROBERT MYERS

Pioneer Sports Network

BENZONIA – Onekama’s aerial bombardment proved too much for Benzie Central to handle, as the Portagers won Tuesday night’s league volleyball matchup three sets to one.

The Portagers raced out to an 11-2 lead in the opening set and never let up from there, winning 20-11. The key to Onekama’s early success was precise passing that set up the team’s big hitters for success at the net against a much smaller Benzie Central front line.

Set No. 2 featured more of the same, as Onekama won 25-12.

“I couldn’t be prouder. They definitely went in to the game on fire, and the second set was really strong too,” said Oenkama coach Linda Elo. “Our third set was a development set, where we got some people in there. They struggled a little bit, but that’s OK. They learned a little bit. I’m really proud of them.”

Benzie Central’s Maci Kunkel finally gave the home fans something to cheer about early in the third set, when she scored several aces on a lengthy serving run that gave her Huskies a 9-2 lead.

“It really gave the girls the confidence they needed to keep playing,” said Benzie Central coach Madison Lutzke of Kunkel’s serving run. “It’s really tough for this young of a team to rally in the third set after losing the first two, so getting that much of a lead from one of our seniors was really helpful for us to gain that confidence.”

Despite lacking size to swing away on the front line, the Huskies continued to play scrappy in the set, digging up balls all over the court and picking up points whenever the Portagers made a mistake. Onekama did regain its form as the set went on, but the Huskies held off a late charge to win 25-22.

Benzie’s success did not last into the fourth set, however, as the Portagers returned to the court determined to take care of business and pulled away for a 25-9 victory to take the match.

Colleen McCarthy led the way in the attack with 21 kills. Sophie Wisniski added seven kills. Ella Action made 22 digs. Hanna Hughes had 28 assists, and Kaitlyn McGrady made three blocks.

“Colleen had a great game. Our serve receive and passing were really on,” Elo said. “The girls are building some great chemistry and learning how to work together out on the court. They just keep elevating their game. I’m really proud of them. I keep feeding them stuff, and they keep wanting to learn more.

Onekama will return to action at 9 a.m. on Saturday, when the Portagers will host a home invitational.