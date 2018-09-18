PREP ROUNDUP: Lakers beat Walkerville from service line in 3 sets

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake volleyball improved to 4-7-1 overall and 2-1 in West Michigan D League play with a 3-set sweep of Walkerville Tuesday night.

The Lakers won the match largely from the service line, amassing 15 aces on the way to the 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the Wildcats.

“Especially in the second and third set, the first set was a little rough,” Lakers head coach Marla Evans said. “That (serving) has been a big struggle for the team in years past, and we work on it every day. To see us struggle in the first set was a little scary, they got a little bit of stage fright when they started to stumble. But they recovered well.”

Indeed, the Lakers won the first set wire-to-wire, taking the first five points and fending off a late Wildcat rally to take it 25-22.

After dropping the first point of the second set, Bear Lake reeled off the next six in a row, and never trailed after that.

Walkerville hung tough in the set, cutting the Laker lead to four points at one point, but Cosima Holler stepped to the service line and helped Bear Lake to go on a run that opened up a 22-12 advantage on the way to the 25-14 win.

Evans rested her starters for much of the third set, and trailed 14-12 when libero Alyssa Eisenlohr stepped up and served her team to a key 8-0 run to give the Lakers a 20-14 lead, which they never relinquished.

Evans said that she was pleased at the effort of her reserves in the third set.

“They did amazing, and I knew they would,” she said. “They work hard in practice and they’ve been fighting for some playing time, So I was really glad they got to see the floor tonight.

“We’ve had some tough matches where the reserves didn’t get in, so they needed a morale boost, and they got it.”

Zoey Sutton was one of those key reserves, coming off the bench for a team-high 21 assists and 4 aces in the match. Kaitlynn Omar led the Lakers with 6 kills and also served up 3 aces, Olivia Hejl had 15 assists Lili Brown had 3 kills, and Eisenlohr and Abby Cross finished with 3 aces each.

Next up for Bear Lake is a trip to Pentwater to face the league-leading Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Saber spikers swept at Mesick

MESICK — Manistee Catholic Central had a bit of a letdown from its big home win over Baldwin last Thursday, falling in 3 sets to Mesick Tuesday night.

The Sabers lost to the Bulldogs 21-25, 15-25, 22-25.

Lisa Giani led the way with 5 kills, 4 digs and 6 aces, Rylee Feliczak had 2 blocks, 2 digs and 2 kills and Nicole Kaminski dished out 5 assists.

MCC head coach Dan Long said his team was “a little off.”

“We got beat on the floor, it’s going to happen,” Long said. “We need to work around the net a little bit more. We had some blocks, not a lot, but we have to work on some things at the net and we need to work on playing faster. We weren’t as aggressive as we need to be.”

Part of that was Mesick’s significant advantage in size over the Sabers.

“Everybody for Mesick could power-serve overhand, and everybody could spike,” Long said. “That’s not the case on our varsity team. Even their shorter girls were spiking our back row.”

MCC will return home on Thursday, Sept. 20 to face new WMDL foe Marion.