Area schools struggle to fill variety of substitute positions

MANISTEE — In what may be a good news bad news type of scenario, Manistee County schools are in need of filling some substitute teacher, bus driver and custodian positions for their respective districts.

The good news is many are looking at it as a sign that the economy is strong and many people have jobs, while the bad news is many school officials are scratching their heads trying to find candidates to fill those open positions.

It also is a statewide shortage and state officials have even taken the step to lower the number of college hours required to serve as a substitute teacher. That number has gone from 90 hours to 60 hours this summer in the hopes it will increase the number of applicants.

Manistee Area Public Schools business manager Howard Vaas said the same problem exists for them at this time.

“We are in need of subs in both areas,” said Vaas. “However for us there is a lot more need for teachers than bus drivers. We do get teacher subs, but it is hard to fill all our openings.”

Vaas said they have been doing some creative scheduling with their current bus staff to fill in the gaps in that area, but the substitutes are still needed. Like all of the districts in Manistee County, MAPS provides the training applicants need at no cost.

Another area that MAPS is having a hard time filling positions in is the custodial department. Vaas said they have been advertising, but have not been having a great deal of success.

CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst knows firsthand what a problem it is to have enough substitute teachers. She spent Wednesday in a math classroom filling in for a teacher who was unable to attend school that day.

“Yes, we are definitely short in the whole region for substitutes,” she said. “I know that they just lowered the requirements to 60 credit hours; however, it is still quite a process to go through to become a qualified sub, and that puts a lot of potential people off.”

VanVoorst said they are willing to work with prospective candidates to make sure they feel comfortable in their school system.

“We appreciate anyone that is willing to go through the process to become a qualified substitute teacher, and we try to work with them individually so that they learn about our school and become comfortable with our system,” she said. “I know that we need people who care about kids, and are looking for a small way that they could help support the school to make a positive impact on students. Substitute teachers do play an important role within the school system, and we need more of them.”

Local school districts contract with Edu Staff for substitute teachers, but the pool is not that large to choose from. School officials said for more details candidates should call the school offices.

Onekama Consolidated Schools superintendent Kevin Hughes said that many times people who start as substitute bus drivers move into full-time positions.

“We are always looking to train people so as some retire or move on, they move into full-time slots,” said Hughes. “There also is a need for drivers to do trips and stuff. When they contact us at our office we interview them and they must undergo a background check. We also pay for the training and sometimes we also have them go along on a bus driver’s run to see if it something they would like to do.”

There is the same type of problem according to Hughes.

“We have teachers who have sick kids or are out for training,” he said. “We have some internal subs we use, but we still need substitute teachers.”

Hughes said like MAPS, where they are looking for help is in custodians and substitute positions. He said daycare workers are also in demand at his district.

“A lot of times we like to hire our full-time people off the sub list,” said Hughes. “So if they do a good job as a sub they might work it into a full-time position with a retirement when someone moves on.”

Kaleva Norman Dickson and Bear Lake superintendent Marlen Cordes said he has witnessed the problem growing every year throughout the area. He said the bus drivers have been a particular problem for both his districts.

“We are definitely looking for substitute bus drivers in both districts,” said Cordes. “I think we have one at KND and at Bear Lake I think we have one as well, so it is very tight to say the least. Sometimes the regular bus drivers get another job and then you have to hope your sub will take a full-time position to replace them and then you don’t have anyone. We would love to have some people come out and put them to work.”

Cordes said there are other areas they would like to fill some positions as well.

“I think we have all the Title I aides that we need, but we need some help in food service,” said Cordes.