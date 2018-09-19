Benefit to support Amy Wygmans on Saturday

MANISTEE — A benefit will be held to support Amy Wygmans in her fight against cancer on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Manistee VFW at 1211 28th Street in Manistee. It will run from 1-8 p.m.

A corn hole tournament will be held at 2 p.m., and registration begins at 1 p.m. There will be food, spirits, music and a Euchre and Pong tournament.

All ages are welcome.

Team Amy is also raffling off a 2018 Polaris 570 sportsman ATV; there are 500 tickets for sale. Winner will be drawn at the Lions Pavilion at First Street Beach at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Contact John Taylor at (231) 510-0348 for tickets.