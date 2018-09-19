FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Brethren to face Suttons Bay, Bear Lake hosts Crossroads, MCC at Baldwin

BRETHREN — Coming off a 46-6 trouncing of Big Rapids Crossroads, Brethren football heads into its home game against Suttons Bay looking to extend a three-game winning streak, all of which were away from home.

Brethren head coach J.J. Randall has been preparing his players for an extremely physical contest.

“Suttons Bay is a very physical team,” Randall said. “They have good size and they use it very well. They pound it between the tackles. They use a bigger running back that doesn’t avoid contact and likes to run through arm tackles. So, we know this week we’re going to have to be detailed with tackling technique and we have to come ready to hit.”

The Bobcats and Norsemen have shared one common opponent this season in Fife Lake Forest Area, with Forest Area topping Brethren 38-24 in week one and Suttons Bay edging the Warriors 27-20 in week three. Brethren has shown improvement since their week-one defeat and Randall looks forward to the challenge presented by Suttons Bay.

“We’re definitely confident,” Randall said. “Practices have been fun, but we know this is a tough week. Every week has been a tough week, but these guys are a little bit more physical and their size matches up with us. We just know that we have to be a little bit more detailed this week.”

The game kicks off in Brethren Friday at 7 p.m.

Crossroads at Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake football looks to build upon last week’s competitive 42-28 defeat at the hands of Marion in a home West Michigan D League matchup against Big Rapids Crossroads Saturday night.

Bear Lake head coach John Prokes is hoping to get a full game of quality play out of his team.

“We played a good second half against Manistee Catholic I think, from a coach’s point of view,” Prokes said. “We played a good first half against Marion. The problem is, we can’t string together any consistency. What we’re trying to do is improve on that, maybe play an entire game where we play good all four quarters. That’s kind of what we’re focusing on, putting together a good four-quarter full football game.”

The Lakers recorded their second win in the football program’s infancy with a 64-6 drubbing of the Cougars last season. Prokes is expecting Crossroads to come ready to play with hopes of settling the score.

“They’re probably not too happy that they lost to us last year on their home field so they’re probably going to want to come here and do the same thing to us,” Prokes said. “If I’m them, I’m coming up here to hand it to us and we’re kind of getting ready and preparing for that and expecting that from them.”

The game starts Saturday at 7 p.m. in Brethren.

Manistee Catholic Central at Baldwin

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central football looks to carry the momentum from a 52-24 victory over Mesick as it heads to Baldwin for a West Michigan D League showdown Friday.

“We haven’t really seen a lot of Baldwin,” said Sabers football coach Jake Szymanski. “We weren’t able to exchange films this week. We’re kind of going in a little blind. We know they’ve played some good competition. They’ve been giving up a lot of points. Their offense seems to be struggling a little bit, but coming into this week, it’s another game. We have to come and play hard.”

The Panthers are not only looking for their first win of the season — they’re looking for their first point. However, Szymanski is making sure MCC doesn’t take Baldwin lightly with a tough Homecoming game against Onekama on the horizon.

“We definitely made sure as a coaching staff that we need to focus on this week and Baldwin, and homecoming next week is what we’ll deal with next week. We need to go to Baldwin and take care of business there first and then we can focus on Onekama.”

Though the Sabers dare not take a win for granted, the players are feeling confident after a pair of convincing wins over Bear Lake and Mesick.

“Definitely being able to string out a couple of wins is always good,” Szymanski said. “It gives us a lot of momentum. I think the players are starting to play better. Everything is a little looser when you have a couple wins under your belt and things are going good. This is kind of a trap game. We don’t take Baldwin lightly. If we come out and they surprise us it could be a long night for us.”

The game will start at Baldwin Friday at 7 p.m.