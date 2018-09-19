Looking Back for Sept. 20

40 YEARS AGO

Request for park funds withdrawn

A motion by City Councilman Wayne Linke to withdraw the application for $40,000 in matching funds to develop Red Szymarek Park passed at the City Council meeting last night by a vote of 4 to 2. The action at the sparsely attended session ended a long controversy on the Szymarek Park issue, which started earlier in the summer when Council members stamped their approval on an application to the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation for a sizeable grant in matching funds needed to develop the park. Plans for the park included the installation of tennis courts and shuffleboard courts as well as a playground. Linke, in initiating the motion, observed that when an issue such as putting tennis courts into a park divides a town, then the courts should be put up somewhere else.

60 YEARS AGO

Guidance program

The guidance program of Manistee’s High School was the subject of a presentation by Robert Lippert at the Manistee County Ministerial Association meeting last Monday, as the group began another year of close cooperation. Summer reports were presented on the Migrant Ministry, Sunset Vespers, Religious Census, Radio programming and the forthcoming Reformation Sunday observance. Mr. Lippert said that the aim of the guidance program was to help the student work out scholastic difficulties and problems of vocation, through adequate information and numerous testing devices.

80 YEARS AGO

U.S. Forest planting work started

Taking advantage of ideal soil conditions brought about by recent rains, the U.S. Forest Service has started its fall planting program in the Manistee National Forest. The activities of the tree planters will be increased as more men are added to the crews that are now at work in Manistee, Mason and Lake counties in this district.

Rural lines approved

Approval for construction of 15,025 miles of rural electric lines in the Manistee division of Consumers Power Company was announced today. The new lines, which will bring service to 75 customers, are to be located in Norman, Benzonia, Onekama, Filer, Grant, Brown, Kassen, Pleasanton and Bear Lake townships in Benzie, Mason, Leelanau and Manistee counties.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum