PREP ROUNDUP: Laker harriers win WMDL meet; MHS golf wins Lakes-8 match

WALKERVILLE — The third West Michigan D League Jamboree of the season was held in Walkerville Wednesday, with the Bear Lake boys taking first with a team score of 36 and the Marion girls winning with a team score of 26.

Jarrett Buckner led the way for the Bear Lake boys, finishing fifth with a time of 19:20.42. Hunter Bentley (19:34.95) and Sam Corey (19:37.70) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, while Luca Leffew (20:21.06) and Riccardo Girlanda (20:33.37) also posted time for the Lakers.

“I told them yesterday at practice that you have to win at least two of the three league meets to secure yourself at least a share of the league title,” said Bear Lake cross country coach Tony Shrum. “We won the first meet and then last week when we were a little shorthanded we lost the second by one a few points so the goal (Wednesday) was to get out there and really compete and win the meet and they did that and ran very well.”

Hayley May led the Bear Lake girls with a seventh-place time of 25:24.24. Kalissa Swanson (27:35.17) and Angel Klein (32:17.24) also ran for the Lakers, who did not have enough runners to post a team score on the girls’ side.

Alexis Tracy paced the Brethren girls with a time of 22:21.61, good for third place. Federica Pedrotti took eighth with a 25:40.17 and Theresa Young finished with a 29:49.55. Justin Kissling finished tenth for the boys with a 20:14.49, while Eric Grismore (20:21.52 ), Andrea Scarfone (20:51.06) and Eduardo Almeida de Paula (27:26.05) also ran for the Bobcats.

Manistee golf team takes league match

MANISTEE — Manistee golf hosted a league match at the Manistee Golf and Country Club Wednesday and won with a nine-hole team score of 210. Ludington took second with a 239 and Western Michigan Christian finished with a 260.

Katie Huber and Tiffany Elo both finished with a 47, Marial Rahn shot a 57 and Lily Sandstedt recorded a 59. Trista Arnold and Sara Thompson both shot a 59 and Arianna Kamaloski shot a 69 that did not factor in the team score.

“I had all my girls play (Wednesday), so that was good,” said Manistee golf coach Bridget Warnke. “Sara Thompson was kind of struggling earlier in the season but we worked on some things and she’s back in the groove. She actually shot a 59 (Wednesday). I look forward to having her back in the lineup a little bit more and she’s hitting the ball a lot better.”

The Chippewas also competed at Leland Monday and won with a score of 214, nine strokes better than Leland’s 223.

Huber led Manistee with a 45. Arnold and Sandstedt both finished with a 56 while Rahn recorded a 57.