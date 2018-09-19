Scott waives preliminary exam, bound over to circuit court

MANISTEE — Eddie Lee Scott, 55, of Manistee, was bound over to Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Scott is charged with one felony count of delivery/manufacture of cocaine, 50 to 449 grams. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Scott is also charged with a probation violation.

A preliminary examination was scheduled for Wednesday, however Scott’s attorney, Ray Richards, said his client opted to waive his right to a preliminary examination. Judge Thomas Brunner bound Scott over to the circuit court; a date has yet to be scheduled for his arraignment.

Scott is currently lodged in the Manistee County Jail.