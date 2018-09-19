STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Police arrest more than dozen while clearing homeless camp

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Police arrested more than a dozen people while clearing out a homeless camp in southwestern Michigan that’s been a focus of protests since last month by those seeking better resources for homeless people.

The city of Kalamazoo had set a Tuesday evening deadline for people to leave Bronson Park and police arrived Wednesday morning, about 12 hours after the deadline passed. Police dismantled tents and arrested 14, including protesters who wouldn’t leave.

Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas tells the Kalamazoo Gazette city Commissioner Shannon Sykes Nehring was arrested for resisting and obstructing police.

Sykes Nehring, who had joined the protesters, said: “They don’t go without me.”

Homelessness has been in the spotlight in Kalamazoo in recent weeks since a proposal to crack down on sleeping and camping in city parks drew criticism.

Case dismissed vs. mom charged after taking daughter’s phone

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against a western Michigan woman who faced possible jail time after taking away a cellphone from her 15-year-old daughter as punishment.

Jodie May of Grandville tells WOOD-TV she took away the iPhone 6 in April after the girl got in trouble in school. May says she was “just being a mom, a concerned parent,” but she was arrested on a misdemeanor larceny charge after her ex-husband filed a complaint saying he owned the phone.

May was immediately freed on bond, but faced up to 93 days in jail. Prosecutors say, however, they determined as her trial was to start Tuesday that the girl owned the phone.

Ottawa County Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Matwiejczyk told the judge since May is “the mother of the minor child” that “changes the case significantly.”

Detroit opera, fine arts champion David DiChiera dies at 83

DETROIT (AP) — Musician David DiChiera (DEE’-kee-AIR-uh), who championed opera’s role in reviving downtown Detroit and directed several opera organizations nationwide, has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 83.

Michigan Opera Theatre spokeswoman Erica Hobbs says DiChiera died Tuesday at his Detroit home. He founded the organization in 1971 and was its longtime general director.

In 1993, DiChiera bought a dilapidated former movie and vaudeville theater that would be transformed into the Detroit Opera House. It opened in 1996 with performances by luminaries Luciano Pavarotti and Joan Sutherland. The $75 million renovation sparked significant development downtown, including two sports stadiums.

The pianist and composer spent his early career as a music instructor and musicology Ph.D. student at UCLA. He later founded Opera Pacific in Orange County, California, and spent a decade as the Dayton (Ohio) Opera Association’s artistic director.

