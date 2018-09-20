Benzie County chamber to host state House, Senate candidate forum

BENZONIA — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a candidate forum next month.

The event will take place at 5:30 on Oct. 1 at the Benzie County Government Center in Beulah. This event is being facilitated by the chamber’s Government Relations Committee.

Candidates for the Michigan House of Representatives 101st District, Jack O’Malley (R) and Kathy Wiejaczka (D) and Michigan Senate 35th District candidates Curt VanderWall (R) and Mike Taillard (D) have confirmed their attendance.

Candidates will each have an opportunity to speak on their platforms, answer questions from the committee members as well as questions submitted from audience members.