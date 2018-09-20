Chippewa spikers go five sets, fall at home to Frankfort

MANISTEE — Manistee volleyball remains winless after a five-set nail-biter against Frankfort at home Thursday. The Chippewas fell in five sets by scores of 23-25, 28-26, 25-19, 13-25 and 7-15, leaving them 0-6 despite improving throughout the season thus far.

“Might not have been the result that I wanted but I’m definitely proud of them,” said Manistee head coach Laura Martz. “We worked our butts off. We did take two games, so I’m extremely proud. They played like I’ve been wanting them to play all season. They hustled. They worked. They talked together. They communicated. They made some awesome plays. That was my team that I’ve been waiting for.”

The Panthers held a 22-16 lead late before Lindsey Kelley held serve long enough to tie things up at 22-22. In the end Frankfort took three of the next four points and secured the first set.

“Reagan (Thorr) was on fire,” said Frankfort head coach Becky Miller. “Reagan was just dominant. She was hitting anything we could put up there. That was helpful.”

The second set was was a tightly contested affair in which the two teams were within two points of each other until Frankfort took a 19-16 lead en route to a 23-17 advantage. The Chippewas battled back from that point, tying things up at 25-25 before taking set two.

“I’m extremely impressed and extremely proud,” Martz said. “Hopefully from now on that’s what we see and that’s what we get and we continue to improve for the rest of the season. We’ve got a lot of stuff that we can work on and continue to grow and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and seeing what we can do with what we’ve got.”

Frankfort never held the lead in the third set, which Manistee took when Kelley sent a tip over the net the Panthers could not return.

“Those two games that we lost, as soon as we started making mistakes we were really down on ourselves,” Miller said. “Since we figured out that we can pass, it’s good. Just getting their energy back up and making them believe themselves again is I think what happened.”

Kelley had three aces and five digs for the Chippewas. Logan Wayward added one kill and seven digs while Anna Jankwietz added two kills and two aces.

Frankfort jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the fourth set and never looked back. Manistee went on a 7-2 run late but a serve into the net sent the match into a final frame, which was more of the same as the Panthers took a 10-1 advantage and were able to coast to the win.

“We got a little tired at the end, I think. I think maybe they got a little too excited about the fact that we took two games. We’re not always used to playing all five games, just because we haven’t done that in a while. Got a little tired. Got a little antsy.”

The Chippewas host Ludington in a Lakes-8 contest Tuesday at 7 p.m.