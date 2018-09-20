Chips hang tough, fall to 4th-ranked Orioles

MANISTEE — Manistee boys soccer went into its Lakes-8 game with Ludington not necessarily needing a win, but in dire need of a good performance.

And the Chippewas (7-4-1 overall, 0-3-1 Lakes-8) got it in a 3-1 home loss to the fourth-ranked Orioles (12-1-1, 3-0-1) Thursday night.

Coming off of a disappointing 1-1 tie at Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday and still looking for the first league win of the year, Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said that his team had a stellar defensive effort that they can build on going forward.

“Each guy did his job to the best of his ability and we can grow from there,” Prince said. “With a result like that, I can live with it.”

Chippewa goalkeeper Drew Schlaff came up big in the game, making 19 saves, several of them acrobatic efforts that kept the scoreline as close as it was.

“Drew Schlaff played an amazing game back there, but that’s his job,” Prince said. “He did his job, and that’s what we were looking for tonight.”

Ludington head coach Kris Anderson was without eight of his players, including four starters, after unspecified disciplinary issues this week, but was happy with the effort of his squad.

“We played great,” Anderson said. “We faced some adversity this week and played shorthanded, so this was a huge, huge win.”

Manistee spent the bulk of the game defending, but they did it well, keeping the Division 3 defending state runner-up off the scoreboard for most of the first half.

The Orioles finally broke through when Will Flewelling sent a blast from about 20 yards out into the upper corner with 236 left in the half to give Ludington a 1-0 lead at the break.

Manistee’s stalwart defending continued in the second half, and one flurry of Ludington shots that did not find the range about halfway through the half seemed to give the Chippewas an emotional lift that led to their goal.

Josh Fitzgerald tied the score when he ran onto a perfect through ball from Elmo Sarabia and slotted it home to make the score 1-1 with 21:38 left in the contest.

Ludington got the lead back when Flewelling’s deft chip from the left-wing side of the Manistee box floated just over Schlaff’s outstretched fingers and found the inside of the far post with 15:25 left.

The last goal was a fortunate one for the Orioles, a lazy cross that was inadvertently headed into his own goal by a Manistee defender with 11:13 left that made the final score 3-1.

“We didn’t finish, but we created opportunities,” Anderson said. “We had 22 shots on goal, and compliments to their keeper, he made some great saves. We just kept the pressure on them, connected passes and came together as a team. It was a solid victory for us.”

Prince said that he liked what he saw from his entire roster in the loss.

“We’re building the team concept, play for each other but don’t lean on each other, and I think that started tonight,” Prince said. “They (Ludington) got some big shots off, but we didn’t give them anything inside. They’re a set-piece team, and we didn’t give them anything off of them.”

Next up for the Chippewas is a non-league home game against Shelby on Monday, Sept. 24.